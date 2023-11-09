Skip to Content
Lincoln police arrest 44-year-old man who had apparent pipe bomb at convenience store

    LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — Lincoln police arrested a 44-year-old man who had an apparent pipe bomb.

Officers were called to the U-Stop near S 27th Street on Monday night for a report of a man bothering customers outside, Lincoln police said.

Police found Christopher Bouwens, who officers learned was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant, authorities said.

After searching him, officers found a PVC pipe. Lincoln Fire and Rescue examined it and discovered it was an explosive device, Lincoln police said.

Bouwens was taken into custody on his warrant and a felony charge of possession of a destructive device.

