Hospitalized Karns City quarterback Mason Martin “so close to breaking through” despite setbacks, dad says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Karns City quarterback Mason Martin, who has been hospitalized since suffering a significant brain bleed during a game in September, is “so close to breaking through,” despite some setbacks like testing positive for meningitis, his dad said in an update on Wednesday.

Mason Martin’s father Denny said his son’s first week at UPMC Mercy has been “eventful.” He said the rehab was going well and Mason was making small improvements, but he was moved to the ICU after he was vomiting and “just seemed a little off.”

Doctors looked for some type of infection, and Wednesday morning, Dennis said he learned Mason tested positive for meningitis. He said Mason will go back to UPMC Presbyterian, where he will have his shunt removed until the infection is cleared and then get another shunt. He also faces the risk of at least two more surgeries to his brain, his dad says.

“I believe that Mason is so close to breaking through. I can see it in his eyes when he looks at me. I can hear it in his voice when he tries to speak to me (he is not speaking yet, but he is vocalizing). He is right there, he just needs a break from all these medical issues,” his dad wrote on Facebook.

He says nothing has really gone right in nine weeks, but despite all the setbacks, Mason is still making small progress every week.

Mason Martin suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung during a Friday night football game early in September against Redbank Valley. His family said he was involved in a hit or tackle and continued playing defense without issue. But minutes later, when he came back on the field for the return kick-off, Mason stumbled and collapsed. The game was cut short as he was flown to the hospital.

“I feel like once he catches some green lights he is going to take off,” his dad said in his update Wednesday. “So back to Presby we go to knock down a few more walls. The fight he shows me everyday is beyond words. Please continue to fight with him. Thanks for all your prayers and support.”

