Former Durango officer arrested for alleged child sexual assault

By Nick Catlin

DURANGO, Colorado (KOAT) — A former police officer with the Durango Police Department was arrested for sexual assault with a child.

Dylan Miller resigned from the department in May 2022 to work for the Loveland Police Department. Miller was arrested by Loveland police on Monday, Nov. 6.

A minor reported to police sexual contact with Miller that happened in late summer 2023, according to the city of Durango.

Miller was placed on leave on Oct. 27 following an investigation by the Eight Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Human Services. An arrest warrant was issued by the judicial district.

Miller has been charged with the following: kidnapping, sexual assault of a child in a position of trust, unlawful sexual conduct by a police officer, sexual assault, official misconduct and oppression. Four of the charges are felonies.

