Family of man killed over French bulldog announces lawsuit against apartment complex

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The family of a man who died during an alleged dognapping incident has called a news conference to announce a lawsuit against the apartment complex where he lived.

On Aug. 13, officers responded to the Willowest in Lindbergh Apartments in Buckhead. When they got to the scene, they found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Jaden McKinnon, with a gunshot wound. He died on his way to the hospital, according to police.

One witness, who said she heard arguing and gunshots, reported seeing a man run off with McKinnon’s French bulldog.

Five days later, on Aug. 18, FBI agents and Clayton County law enforcement arrested 24-year-old David Kinney in connection to McKinnon’s death. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The French bulldog was safely recovered and brought back to McKinnon’s family, according to police.

Attorneys for McKinnon’s family claim the apartment complex failed to repair a broken gate, which they said allowed Kinney to trespass onto the property. The complaint alleges the gate was not fixed “for weeks” and that the apartment was negligent in making repairs.

Atlanta News First has reached out Willowest in Lindbergh Apartments management for a statement and are waiting to hear back.

