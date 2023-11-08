Sheriff: Dearborn County man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing wife while in car with children

By Matthew Dietz

Click here for updates on this story

BRIGHT, Indiana (WLWT) — A Dearborn County man is in custody after allegedly shooting his wife in a vehicle while with his two kids, according to deputies.

According to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office, Mohammed Mondal, 45, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry says around 11:49 a.m. Monday, Mondal called the department, saying he had shot his wife.

Deputies say Mondal told authorities that he was near the Indiana/Ohio state line and that he was heading back towards Indiana on US 50 in a black SUV.

According to officials, multiple police units responded to the area and escorted the vehicle to St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital where, upon arrival, Stacy Mondal, 40, was removed from the vehicle and taken inside for treatment.

Officials say life saving measures were performed, but ultimately unsuccessful. Stacy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say, based on initial investigation, that Mondal shot his wife inside of the car with two of their children inside.

Deputies say Mondal is being held in the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center. Formal charges are expected to be filed on Wednesday, with more information being released at that time, officials say.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.