RVs in Florence-Firestone streets create nightmare for neighbors

By KRISTINE LAZAR

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Trash, human waste and rodents have infested one Los Angeles County neighborhood after RVs moved in and took over streets in Florence-Firestone.

While the county finally came out and forcibly removed the vehicles a month ago, the RVs came rolling back in within a few days. Along with them, they brought back the rats and nauseating smell.

“One of the RVs across the street has a hose and literally just dumps his waste on the street,” nearby homeowner Audrey Ortiz said. “Then he gets the fire hydrant on the street and just washes it down.”

Homeowners like Ortiz said that the people living in the RVs steal power too, connecting to the lines with garden tools. One of them even caught on fire earlier this year.

“I am speaking out because I am sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said neighbor Ernie Quintero.

For the past three years, Quintero has emailed his county Supervisor complaints about the RVs that have taken over the street outside his home. Despite his efforts, his problem has only worsened.

“It took a lot out of me to buy my house — a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Quintero. “For the street to be so dilapidated, is so disheartening.”

Around the corner from his house are just more RVs and even more trash, making it a tough sell to any prospective buyer if Quintero were to move out.

However, hours after KCAL News visited the area county crews finally cleaned the area. They used heavy machinery to remove vacant RVs and swept up piles of trash, some of which were spilling out of the vehicles. It took crews two days to clear the streets, but it was all for naught.

The cycle, like it did a month ago, repeated with the RVs returning mere hours after the crews finished.

Residents called on the city to place no parking signs restricting overnight and RV use, allowing law enforcement to tow violators. Earlier this month, Supervisor Holly Mitchell introduced a motion to move parking enforcement away from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

She added that her staff will now conduct a surveillance program for the Florence-Firestone area to see how the RV situation unfolds.

So far, the program seems to be working with residents saying that the RVs left the area and the streets have been mostly trash-free.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.