PUMPKINS: Revitalize Houston’s Earth – The 3rd Annual Pumpkin Compost Drop-Off

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

Nov. 2, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Halloween is just around the corner, which means pumpkins aplenty! From festive jack-o-lanterns to scrumptious pumpkin pies, these gourds are synonymous with the season. But once the celebrations are over, what do you do with your used pumpkins? The answer: Turn them into gold for the earth!

For the third consecutive year, the City of Houston’s Solid Waste Department, hand in hand with Council Member Sallie Alcorn, At- large 5, proudly presents the Pumpkin Composting Drop-off event. A forward-thinking initiative designed to support our eco-conscious residents by offering a sustainable solution to pumpkin disposal, thus ensuring that Halloween festivities don’t haunt our planet.

From November 1st to 8th, Houstonians are heartily invited to bring their jack-o-lanterns, whole pumpkins, seeds, and pulp to the City of Houston Reuse Warehouse, located at 9003 N Main St, Houston, TX 77022. Join us weekdays between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and note that we’re closed on Sundays. Just a quick tip: to maximize the compost- ing process, kindly declutter your pumpkins from any adornments or costumes.

Having shared her excitement, Council Member Sallie Alcorn says, “Houston’s spirit isn’t just in its celebrations, but in its commitment to the environment. We love our Halloween pumpkins, but our landfills? Not so much. So, let’s keep the spirit alive and choose compost over trash.”

Echoing her sentiments, Mark Wilfalk, Director of the Sol- id Waste Management Department, highlighted the 2022 success. “Last

year, Houstonians helped divert a whopping 10,000 pounds of pumpkins from ending up in landfills. We’re excited and hopeful for an even bigger turnout this year!”

This initiative is a shining testament to the City of Houston Solid Waste Department’s dedication to sustainable waste management. And guess what? They’re already gearing up for their next green venture!

For the latest updates, fascinating tips, and more, go to:

HoustonSolidWaste.org

For real-time service alerts, the HTX Collects app is your go- to, available on Google Play and the IOS Store. Need assistance? Reach out to 3-1-1, the City of Houston’s always-ready Customer Service Helpline.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.