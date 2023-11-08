Police: School bus with no children on board hits home in Howell Township, N.J.

By Web Staff

HOWELL, New Jersey (WCBS) — There was a wild scene Tuesday morning at a home in Monmouth County after a school bus hit a house.

It happened on Asbury Road in Howell Township. Police said it appears the driver fell asleep and struck a telephone pole and then a mailbox before going off the road, hitting a tree and then the house.

Fortunately, no children where on the bus.

A woman and two young children were in the house, but were hot hurt, police said.

Inspectors were checking the house to see if it’s structurally safe.

