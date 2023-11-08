Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Orphaned bear cubs go wild over 467-pound pumpkin donated to Humane Society center in San Diego

By
Published 12:32 PM

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SAN DIEGO, California (KABC) — A 467-pound pumpkin was donated and delivered by an Escondido couple to a pair of orphaned bear cubs at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center, officials said Tuesday.

The pumpkin stopped growing in September, and the couple delivered it to the wildlife center Sunday, where a project wildlife team moved it into to the bear enclosure the next day.

Wildlife center officials said the pumpkin has provided fall-themed enrichment for the two bear cubs, who have been in care at the facility since July after they were found next to their deceased mother in the San Bernardino Mountains.

At 5-months-old, the cubs were too young to survive on their own, as black bear cubs typically need to stay with their mother for up to 17 months.

The project wildlife team said they hope to return the bears to the wild early next year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content