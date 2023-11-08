New lawsuit against NMSU over sexual assault

By Alyssa Munoz

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KOAT) — A new lawsuit against New Mexico State University and the athletic director Mario Moccia.

This follows a similar claim from a previous settlement for sexual assault. Since the hazing allegations that shut down the Aggie basketball program, a new head coach and a new roster has been added. The plaintiffs in this case say, “The page is not easily turned for those victimized” in the document.

“The plaintiffs are saying you may be wanting a fresh start, but these are things that happened to us on your watch,” said KOAT legal expert John Day.

According to the document, all three students said there were multiple instances where they were forced to do humiliating things and would essentially be assaulted.

The three former team members who are said to have done this are Kim Aikin Jr., Dr. Bradley and Deshawndre Washington. They, along with NMSU and AD Moccia are being sued.

The lawsuit also said that even though NMSU has a no-gun policy, guns were always present in the locker rooms and around campus. The documents said there were multiple reports of guns, including a report by a football player; however, nothing was done to prohibit guns even after the shooting of a student from UNM.

In the lawsuit, it states,” Kyle had a gun pointed at him two other times, both from a greater distance than the first time. The second and third time, a gun was pointed at him near the weight room, and a gun poked out of a car and quickly back in, then the car drove off.”

Associate Vice President Justin Bannister sent a statement saying, “NMSU does not comment on pending litigation.”

The document also said Deshawndre Washington was a player known to have a handgun and stated,” His gun and the rumors about his prior gun use increased his power over his fellow student and the threat he posed.”

