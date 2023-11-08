Lake Mead National Recreation Area to go cashless in January

By KVVU Staff

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Lake Mead National Recreation Area has announced that it will go cashless in January.

According to a news release, beginning Jan. 1, 2024, Lake Mead will move to a cashless fee collection system, accepting only electronic card payments for entrance, lake use and campground fees.

The release notes that entrance stations will continue to sell passes but will no longer accept cash for payment.

In addition, the National Park Service advises that advance campground reservations, as well as first-come, first-served sites, will be available online only through recreation.gov.

Concession operations at marinas, hotels and stores will still accept cash or electronic card payments, the release says.

“The transition to cashless fee collection will align this park with twenty-nine other National Park Service locations, such as Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon and the Petrified Forest,” officials note.

