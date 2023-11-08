Homicide investigators looking into death of 2-year-old in Palmdale

By Eric Resendiz

PALMDALE, California (KABC) — Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a toddler in Palmdale.

Deputies responded to a rescue call just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at a house on East Avenue P-15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When they arrived, they found the 2-year-old child unresponsive.

The L.A. County Fire Department also responded and performed life-saving measures on the toddler, who was then rushed to the hospital where they died.

The sheriff’s department is working to get a search warrant for the home.

“We’re not going to rule anything out. We do know that there was a child death and we’re going to look at every angle,” said Lt. Art Spencer.

So far, no one has been arrested or detained.

Meanwhile, the coroner will determine the child’s cause of death.

