Former teacher accused of sexual abuse at Orlando school

By Hayley Crombleholme

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A former teacher at an Orlando Christian school is facing charges, including sexual activity with a 16 or 17-year-old by a school authority figure, after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student for years.

The former teacher, Harriet Sugg, has also been named in a civil suit brought by the victim, as has The First Academy and The First Baptist Church of Orlando.

The victim came forward to police in 2022 when she was in her twenties.

In September 2014, Harriet Sugg spoke with students about “overcoming childhood sexual abuse and same sex attraction” according to an arrest warrant.

The victim said she had a similar experience and began speaking with Sugg as a sort of mentor.

“She did exactly what she was supposed to do, and in return, you have a teacher who violated her in the worst possible way,” said Andrea Lewis, an attorney representing the former student in a civil lawsuit filed earlier this month.

“The case is about not only the abuses she suffered as a result of what happened to her but also the long-term damage that has caused to her,” Lewis said.

The victim alleges Sugg groomed her before the relationship turned sexual.

Then, in 2016, the victim says the school started to get concerned about the relationship, according to the arrest warrant.

It says the school questioned Sugg about the relationship in April 2016. Sugg was fired in May of that year.

The lawsuit also accuses the school of not reporting what they knew or suspected was happening.

First Baptist Church of Orlando and First Academy shared a statement from Dr. David Uth, the senior pastor at First Baptist Orlando, and Dr. Steve Whitaker, the head of school for The First Academy:

“We are deeply saddened to address the allegations of sexual abuse that occurred approximately seven years ago involving a former female high school teacher and a female high school student at The First Academy. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness and want to assure our community that we are committed to the safety, well-being, and spiritual development of our students,” the statement read. “Our top priority has been and will continue to be a nurturing and Christ-centered environment where students can grow academically, emotionally, and spiritually. We understand that trust in our institution has been shaken by these allegations, and we want to acknowledge the pain and concern this has caused in our community.”

The statement continued, “Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what information we can share right now, but we will provide additional information as soon as we can. While we must protect the privacy of all involved, we will strive to provide updates to the community as the situation develops and as it is legally permissible. We ask for your prayers, understanding, and support during this difficult time. First Baptist Orlando and The First Academy do not tolerate any form of sexual abuse or sexual harassment. Nothing is more important than protecting the safety and well-being of our students.”

While the lawsuit lists monetary damages they’re seeking,

“This case is about an awful lot more than that,” Lewis said. “I can tell you from talking to my client her concern, her number one concern, is ensuring that this never happens to another young person, another student, again.”

WESH did reach out to the office of the attorney representing Sugg in the criminal case, but did not hear back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.