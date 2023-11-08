Court Docs: OKC woman arrested after admitting to giving two dogs drugs, killing one

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Oklahoma City police arrested a woman after court documents say she admitted to giving two dogs drugs, killing one of them.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, police went to a home along Southwest 10th Street near South May Avenue and spoke with a person who claimed a woman told her earlier in the afternoon that she had given dogs drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit. The reporting party told police that the woman said, “I gave the dogs dope” and “(Expletive) them dogs, they can die.”

The affidavit states the dogs weren’t at the home when officers arrived and were with their owner, who told police he left the home that morning with the dogs. He also told police that he was afraid to return to the home because of the woman’s recent behavior.

The owner told police that he found one of the two dogs dead in his truck around 4:20 p.m. He said the dog, a red-nose pit bull, had been acting out of character for about two days, according to the affidavit.

The pit bull had a loss of appetite, stopped drinking water, was walking in circles, panting and pacing around, the affidavit states the owner told police. The other dog appeared to be acting normal.

Police spoke with the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Tammy Burcaw, and asked her if she gave the dogs “dope.” She told police that gave the dogs heroin, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Burcaw on complaints of cruelty to animals and booked her into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

