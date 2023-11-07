State awarded grant to help incarcerated residents get jobs

By George Castle

LANSING, Michigan (WNEM) — A federal grant awarded to Michigan will be used to expand a program helping people who are incarcerated, called “returning citizens,” get jobs.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) will use the $2 million grant to expand the Michigan Citizen Reentry Initiative. The program provides employment and training services to justice-involved individuals with the goal of reducing their chances of returning to prison and increasing their successful participation in employment and training opportunities, LEO said.

“Returning citizens face challenges getting the skills they need for high-skilled, good-paying jobs,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said. “The Michigan Citizen Reentry Initiative is an innovative and inclusive approach to expand the pool of talent our state needs to keep our economic momentum going strong. It ensures that individuals who have paid their debt to society can help keep Michigan open for business and on the move. Gov. Whitmer and I will keep working hard to help more individuals, families, and businesses make it in Michigan.”

According to LEO, the expansion grant will be used to broaden outreach efforts to residential reentry centers, individuals under home confinement, and justice-involved individuals transferring from another federal facility. It also brings a collaborative approach to solving the problem of recidivism by providing pre-release education, career guidance, social support, and employment assistance to those who are incarcerated, as well as needed support post-release.

Using an employer-led approach, returning citizens will be provided training for in-demand skills and paired with employers willing to work with at-risk individuals through direct employment or Registered Apprenticeship programs, LEO said.

The Citizen Reentry team will later establish a statewide network that would allow returning citizens access to a variety of employment and training supports through the Michigan Works! network.

