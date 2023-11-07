Homer police chief arrested

By Web Staff

HOMER, Louisiana (KTBS) — Homer police Chief Van McDaniel has been arrested on charges related to a tasing incident that happened almost a year ago.

McDaniel, 53, was arrested after state police reportedly raided his home in Homer. Troopers then went to the Homer Police Department, where some were seen taking boxes out of the back door.

McDaniel was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and malfeasance in office. He was booked into the Claiborne Parish Detention Center on bonds totaling $200,000.

KTBS was at the detention center Monday afternoon waiting on McDaniel’s release but were told he was taken to a hospital. No information about his condition was provided.

Monday evening he was released on bond.

As the investigation continues, the town is without its police force.

State police said in a news release Homer police officers will be unable to answer calls for service. Claiborne Parish sheriff’s deputies will respond to calls, assisted by state troopers.

McDaniel’s arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation prompted by the complaint from the Claiborne Parish District Attorney’s Office that excessive force was used by the Homer Police Department, state police said.

The investigation indicated McDaniel used execessive force by deploying a taser multiple times on a “non-combative” man who was handcuffed behind his back and lying on the ground. State police do not identify the man, however, KTBS reported in February that Gregory Moak, of the Claiborne Parish community of Athens, filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging McDaniel and three other officers used excessive force during his arrest in December. The lawsuit is still pending.

The state police news release about McDaniel’s arrest also mentions the Homer Police Department’s investigation of a theft on Dec. 5 in the 1400 block of Arthur Street in Homer. McDaniel and officers arrested one person, who was booked on numerous charges, including resisting arrest.

The news release does not state how that is related to McDaniel’s arrest.

McDaniel recently was a candidate in the sheriff’s race. He was third in a three-man race that included Sheriff Sam Dowies and retired trooper Michael Allen. McDaniel has since thrown his support behind Allen in the Nov. 18 runoff with Dowies.

McDaniel is in his second term as police chief, having been the first Black elected to the position. His current term ends Dec. 31, 2026.

