East Fork Fire burns about 125 acres in Jackson County, marking third active WNC wildfire

By Kelly Doty

JACKSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Jackson County wildfire burned about 125 acres in the Nantahala National Forest this weekend.

The East Fork Fire was first reported on Nov. 4 and is located within the Savannah Fire District, according to a Facebook post by the U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Forest Service reports the fire is 50% contained.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and there are “a few threatened structures in the area,” fire officials said. Crews are providing protection to the threatened structures.

“Fire behavior is very active and is burning in steep and rugged terrain,” the social media post said, in part. “Firefighters are working on establishing containment lines around the fire and conducting burn-out operations where terrain and weather conditions allow.”

Officials say three 20-person hand crews, one dozer, two engines, and additional resources are on the scene of this fire. The U.S. Forest Service, N.C. Forest Service and Savannah Volunteer Fire Department are all responding.

The East Fork Fire is the third major wildlife in recent weeks as Western North Carolina counties endure a severe drought. As of Monday, Nov. 6, the Poplar Drive Fire has burned over 400 acres, destroyed several structures, and prompted a State of Emergency in Henderson County. The Collett Ridge Fire, which started on Oct. 23, has burned 2,100 acres in Cherokee County.

On Sunday, the North Carolina Forest Service issued a burn ban for 14 counties to curb more brush fires from sparking. Buncombe County’s Fire Marshal issued an open burning ban for the county that went into effect at 9 a.m. Sunday, citing “adverse atmospheric conditions,” including “high fire danger, low humidity, and strong gusty winds.”

Buncombe County’s burning ban includes all open pit burning, tiki torches, chiminea devices, as well as burning of yard waste, debris, or land clearing burns during this ban.

