Student gets surprise birthday visit by cousin in military

By Malcolm Shields

Click here for updates on this story

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — Monday will be a birthday Joshua Santel will likely never forget.

While in the cafeteria at Renaissance Charter School in Port St. Lucie, Santel had a surprise guest as his cousin, Devin Callwood, gave him an unexpected visit.

Callwood, who is a member of the U.S. Army, was at the army training base at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Callwood was able to make the trip back to the Treasure Coast to give his cousin the unexpected meeting.

A shocked Santel gave Callwood an embrace.

Cheers broke out as his classmates and school personnel took out their cellphones to record the moment at Renaissance Charter School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.