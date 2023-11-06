Police officer jumps into a lake to rescue woman

By Vonn Jones

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — A Lincoln Police officer jumped into Holmes Lake Sunday to rescue a woman holding on to a capsized kayak.

“Great job, Officer Krouse!” wrote the Lincoln Police Department in a post on “X”.

Multiple people called 911 Sunday around 6:15 p.m. when they heard the woman’s calls for help in the darkness.

When Officer Pierce Crouse arrived, he took off his duty gear, jumped into the water and swam 25 to 30 yards into the lake to reach the woman and help get her and the kayak back to shore.

Lincoln Police said the woman was not injured. Officer Krouse went to the hospital to be checked, then returned to complete his shift after changing into a dry uniform.

Krouse has been with Lincoln Police since December 2022.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.