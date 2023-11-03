Connecticut man arrested for growing $8.5 million worth of shrooms

By Rob Polansky and Hector Molina

BURLINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man from Burlington faces drug factory charges after detectives found he had been growing a significant amount of narcotic mushrooms.

Weston Soule, 21, was charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics and operating of a drug factory.

State police said members of the DEA Hartford Task force and state police detectives received a tip that suggested Soule was operating a clandestine psilocybin mushroom growing operation at a home on Lyon Road.

They arrived at Soule’s home on Thursday around 9 a.m.

When they got there, detectives said they made contact with Soule and saw ventilation equipment throughout the residence consistent with those used in clandestine laboratories.

Soule accompanied investigators to a detached garage on the property where detectives spotted a large mushroom growing operation.

During interactions with investigators, Soule claimed that the type of mushrooms he was growing were not illegal.

When asked about activities inside of the main residence, Soule did not consent to a search of the residence.

Detectives then submitted a search warrant to New Britain Superior Court, which was granted.

Upon serving the search warrant at Soule’s residence, investigators said they found a clandestine mushroom-growing factory within. It contained psilocybin mushrooms in various stages of growth, with an estimated total street value of $8.5 million.

Soule admitted to investigators that the mushrooms were in fact psilocybin, which is labeled as a “schedule 1″ controlled substance. State police said a schedule 1 controlled substance is defined as drugs, substances and chemicals that are not currently accepted for medical use and have a high potential for abuse.

Based upon the information obtained during the investigation, Soule was taken into custody at the scene and transported to state police headquarters in Litchfield where he was processed and charged.

Eyewitness News spoke with a neighbor who would frequently walk by the house and said when it was cold outside he noticed something odd.

“They were running air conditioners when it was a cold day which didn’t seem right. They had air conditioners in the top windows and front of the house. You also saw more cars there during the day which made it seem like a place of employment rather than someone sleeping there at night,” said the neighbor.

Eyewitness News called police to ask if they how know long the operation was going on for but they did not return our calls.

Soule was held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond and was scheduled for arraignment at New Britain Superior Court on Friday.

