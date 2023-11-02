Police in Cape Cod investigate report of sewing needles found in candy

By Rob Polansky

SANDWICH, Massachusetts (WFSB) — The Sandwich Police Department said it is investigating a report of sewing needles found inside pieces of Halloween candy.

Police said they were called to a home on Wednesday night.

“The mother of an 8-year-old child advised police that her son was checking his candy and noticed something poking out of it,” Sandwich police said in an online statement. “The mother checked the candy, a small Snickers ‘fun size’ bar. The wrapper had a puncture hole and a sewing needle was found inside the candy bar. She then checked her other children’s candy and discovered a Twix candy bar that also contained a sewing needle.’

Police said it was reported that the family went trick-or-treating on the Main Street area of Sandwich on Monday night.

They recommended that all Halloween candy be inspected.

“If your child was trick-or-treating in the downtown area of Sandwich, please be extra vigilant in checking your children’s candy,” the department said.

Police said they did not received any other similar complaints.

They asked people to give them a call if they notice candy that doesn’t look right.

