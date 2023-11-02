Families of Tishomingo girls killed in 2022 crash file wrongful death lawsuits against ODOT

By Jonathan Greco

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The families of six girls killed in a 2022 crash have filed lawsuits against the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

In March 2022, six teenage girls were killed when a commercial truck struck the small car they were in on Highway 377 in Tishomingo. Authorities later identified the victims as Gracie Machado, Brooklyn Triplett, Memory Wilson, Austin Holt, Madison Robertson and A.J. Gratz.

All six families have filed separate wrongful death lawsuits against ODOT.

ODOT officials previously told KOCO 5 that a total redesign of the intersection where the crash occurred was coming, but construction won’t begin until 2026.

