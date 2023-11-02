Cash deposit at Franklin bank caused temporary sickness, substance undetermined

By Kari Barrows

FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — Emergency crews responded to a bank in Franklin, North Carolina, about 2:3- p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a suspicious package.

Franklin Police Department said in a Facebook post that two bank employees became after handling the same cash deposit, which is believed to have had an unknown substance on the currency.

“The employees were treated at the scene, and are fine. The bank was evacuated, and an investigation was started to find the source of the unknown substance that caused the temporary sickness,” the department said in its social media post.

Police said a residence in Franklin was also checked and found to have a strong chemical odor.

“Both locations were thoroughly checked by FFR, and a North Carolina Department of Public Safety Regional Response Team (HazMat Team). The findings were inconclusive,” police said.

Franklin Fire and Rescue posted to Facebook just after 4:30 p.m., saying police and Macon County Emergency Management were at the scene of United Community Bank, located at 257 E Main St.

Macon County Emergency Management officials on Wednesday night called the incident undetermined. Law enforcement is still investigating, but the business has been cleared to reopen with no hazards to customers, they said.

“We have no reason to believe there are any other safety concerns at this bank, or other banking institutions in the area.”

A News 13 crew at the scene recorded footage of a HAZMAT team responding to the area.

Franklin Fire and Rescue says no injuries or illnesses have been reported so far.

