Barriers added to Strip pedestrian bridges ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — In a move that Clark County said was “for safety reasons” during the upcoming F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, film was added to the pedestrian bridges on the Strip. However, some of the visual barriers were quickly removed by people walking by.

Now, as of Wednesday, FOX5 observed that yet another layer of visual obstruction was added to the pedestrian bridges: Barriers.

In a statement to FOX5, Formula 1 officials said the barriers “will play an important role in ensuring a safe event for drivers and pedestrians alike.”

The full statement can be read below:

“Safety both on and off the track is always the number one priority at every Formula 1 race. In consultation with local emergency response officials, we collectively developed a safety plan for the public and private pedestrian bridges that cross the race circuit to ensure that drivers are safe from objects from above, and pedestrians are safe on all bridges from any errant track debris. We are confident the safety scrims and barriers, once completely installed and secured, will play an important role in ensuring a safe event for drivers and pedestrians alike.”

F1 also advised that safety scrims and barriers are measures that are added to pedestrian bridges at all of its races.

