Des Moines woman charged with animal neglect, abandonment; dog euthanized

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Des Moines woman faces multiple charges in the investigation of a neglected puppy that was abandoned this month.

Des Moines police and Des Moines Animal Services responded to a call on Oct. 12 about a dog that had been intentionally dumped from a vehicle at an apartment complex near the 3500 block of East Douglas Avenue.

Raquel Fernandez, 46, has been charged with two counts of animal neglect with injury or death and one count of animal abandonment. According to a news release from Des Moines police, another arrest is expected in the case.

Police say the puppy had to be euthanized due to its health conditions. “The puppy sustained injuries, including one that resulted in spinal misalignment, that were not properly cared for,” the release said.

Police continue to investigate. In a Facebook post, they thanked the public for their help.

