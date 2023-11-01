Corning man facing attempted murder charges after shooting pistol at teenagers in truck

By Ethan Humble

Click here for updates on this story

CORNING, Iowa (KCCI) — A Corning man is facing felony charges after he fired off a pistol at a truck filled with three teenagers Friday night.

According to Adams County Deputies, Cole Inman is facing eight total charges for shooting a pistol at three teens.

The criminal complaint said Inman was chasing after the teens in his white Chevrolet Traverse because he thought the teens’ tan Chevrolet truck was on his property the night before.

After both vehicles stopped at the intersection of Highway 148 and 130th Street, deputies said Inman grabbed a .45 Ruger semi-automatic pistol from his car.

The complaint said Inman shot the gun multiple times at the truck, leaving bullet holes in the rear bumper and tailgate.

According to deputies, Inman’s wife and his four children were also in his truck at the time of the incident.

Now, the deputies are charging Inman with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of child endangerment, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm.

Deputies said Inman had no justification to shoot the pistol at the truck.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.