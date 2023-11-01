Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Alligator scares swimmers out of water at Florida beach

By
Published 6:44 AM

By Nataly Montealegre

Click here for updates on this story

    HILLSBORO BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A set of jaws scared off beachgoers in South Florida.

An alligator sent swimmers scrambling to dry land Monday in Hillsboro Beach, down in Broward County.

Members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called in to wrangle the gator.

The FWC crew and police tied up the animal and got him off the beach.

They released it in a nearby river.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content