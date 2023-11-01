Alligator scares swimmers out of water at Florida beach

By Nataly Montealegre

HILLSBORO BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A set of jaws scared off beachgoers in South Florida.

An alligator sent swimmers scrambling to dry land Monday in Hillsboro Beach, down in Broward County.

Members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called in to wrangle the gator.

The FWC crew and police tied up the animal and got him off the beach.

They released it in a nearby river.

