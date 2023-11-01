Albuquerque acupuncturist on trial for sexual assault

By Nick Catlin

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — An Albuquerque man who practiced acupuncture now faces a jury for a criminal sexual penetration charge from 2018.

A law enforcement investigation led to that charge against 74-year-old Megumi Hirayama. It came after a woman accused Hirayama of rape following a visit in August 2018.

She told law enforcement that he acted professionally during her previous two visits for acupuncture therapy. The alleged victim was seeking treatment for plantar fasciitis in one foot.

However, during her third visit, she said Hirayama sexually assaulted her after the receptionist left for a lunch break. Her underwear was collected, along with a DNA sample from Hirayama.

In September 2018, a DNA sample was taken from Hirayama through a swab. Six days later, his attorney told law enforcement Hirayama would not be making a statement and denied the allegation, according to court documents.

The DNA report from the underwear was reviewed and tested positive with a match to the acupuncturist. This led to a first-degree charge of criminal sexual penetration against Hirayama that month.

The jury is expected to make a decision in the trial this week.

