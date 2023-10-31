Teens involved in alleged assault of 2 men for TikTok ‘prank’ charged

By Mycah Hatfield

Click here for updates on this story

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two teens accused of assaulting two men for a TikTok prank at a northwest Harris County park are now charged.

Alford Lewis, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge and a $100 personal bond for his assault charge.

Kingston Miker, 18, is facing the same charges as his former classmate but has not been arrested.

According to charging documents, Lewis assaulted two men in separate incidents at Wortham Park last Thursday while Miker recorded.

In one incident, deputies reported that Lewis used a gun and physically assaulted the victim to rob him of his iPhone 14, valued at approximately $1,000.

Deputies say Lewis approached a man walking on the park’s trail from behind. Lewis allegedly demanded the man’s cell phone with a gun pointed at him and threatened to shoot him in the foot.

When the victim refused to give up his cell phone, Lewis reportedly passed the gun to Miker, who was filming the incident. Officials said Miker then pointed the gun at the victim while Lewis punched and choked him.

About 45 minutes later, Lewis is seen on video hitting another man from behind. The second victim told investigators that Lewis and Miker laughed and when the victim said he did not find it funny, he believes Lewis reached for a gun.

The videos were then uploaded to TikTok.

Lewis admitted to the assault and told ABC13, “It was a prank. I had no problem with the man. I wasn’t trying to hurt him. I was hanging out with my friend, and we did a TikTok (video), and so, yeah, I didn’t mean it, didn’t mean to harm anybody.”

Miker denied recording the videos to ABC13. Instead he said he was told to post them from his social media accounts because he had a large following.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.