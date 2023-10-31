Shreveport middle school student arrested for making bomb threat

By Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A 14-year-old student is in custody for calling in a bomb threat Monday morning at his school, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The student, who was not identified because of his age, reportedly told Caddo sheriff’s juvenile Det. Chris Ardoin he made the threat because he no longer wanted to attend Donnie Bickham Middle School.

The teen was charged with terrorizing and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

A school faculty member answered the a call about the bomb threat around 7:25 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown as sheriff’s deputies and the district’s security team searched the campus.

During the search, a backpack was found in the woods near the school. It was searched and cleared with the help of the Shreveport Fire Department’s bomb squad.

