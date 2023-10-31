Skip to Content
Police search for suspect after drive-by leaves bullet hole in child’s bedroom wall at NW OKC home

By Jonathan Greco

    OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Police are investigating after shots were fired early Tuesday morning into a northwest Oklahoma City home.

The incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. in a neighborhood on Western Avenue between Hefner and Britton roads.

Police told KOCO 5 that the drive-by left a bullet hole in the wall of a child’s bedroom. No one was hit, but officers are searching for a suspect.

At last check, police did not have anyone in custody.

