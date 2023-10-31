Driver accused of striking and killing pedestrian, then moving body before taking off

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Henderson County man is facing several charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck Monday morning.

According to the the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper responded to a report of a hit and run collision just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 near 2411 Spartanburg Highway.

Officials say an F-150 pickup truck, driven by 46-year-old Jason Ryan Blackwell, was traveling South on Spartanburg Highway when he traveled off the roadway to the right and onto the curve, striking a street sign before overcorrecting back toward the roadway.

Blackwell is then accused of striking Dustin Byrnside as he was walking South on the shoulder of Spartanburg Highway, and running him over as his truck came to a stop.

Blackwell is also accused of exiting his vehicle and dragging Byrnside’s body “back onto the shoulder of the roadway before leaving and pulling into his driveway directly across from the collision area,” an email from State Highway Patrol says.

Blackwell left the area and was later located.

He was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on Monday under a $30,000 bond and charged with the following:

Felony hit and run/serious injury/death Driving While License Revoked not impaired Reckless driving to endanger Driving while impaired

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.