‘Can’t even walk my dog on that street’: Calls to clean Bailey Avenue blight

BUFFALO, New York (WKBW) — “It’s the worst it’s ever been with glass, garbage, dog feces, and today I found a needle on the ground.”

Darlene Errington, of Buffalo, emailed 7 Problem Solvers looking for help to address debris on Bailey Avenue between Seneca and Elk Streets.

“It’s never been like this on Bailey Avenue,” explained Errington to 7 Problem Solvers’ Michael Schwartz.

Errington said she has lived around the corner from the Bailey Avenue and Seneca Street intersection for 40 years. She said Bailey Avenue used to be “immaculate,” but now doesn’t walk her dog there anymore due to broken glass, and sharp objects.

“I don’t want him to get cut,” explained Errington.

Schwartz walked Bailey Avenue with Errington on Monday to see sharp pieces of glass all over the sidewalk. Garbage is scattered throughout Bailey Avenue. A lot of trash never made it into a new garbage can that was placed at the intersection of Bailey and Seneca a few weeks ago.

“I’d say last six to twelve months it’s really gotten out of control,” said Errington.

Schwartz called Lovejoy Councilman Bryan Bollman to explain the issue. Bollman immediately called the Buffalo Fire Department to remove the needle. He said is also working to get that area of Bailey Avenue cleaned up with the Mayor’s Impact Team. Bollman also said inspectors will be visiting overgrown yards that block the sidewalk on Bailey.

Schwartz also discovered that an overgrown lot on the corner of Bailey and Seneca is owned by the 84 Group Inc., led by Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino.

Paladino told Schwartz that the property had slipped through the cracks, but it will now be addressed and cleaned up for residents like Errington and nearby animals.

