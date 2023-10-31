Beloved Utah WWII veteran remembered as true American patriot

By Bob Evans

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KSTU) — A beloved World War II veteran and Utah resident is being remembered by family and friends as a man who loved his country after his recent death.

Jury Toone of Bountiful died just before his 99 birthday while being surrounded by family.

A decorated WWII veteran, Toone spoke to FOX 13’s Bob Evans at the WWII memorial in Washington D.C. over the summer.

Toone was an army technician fourth class and there’s no doubt he loved his country.

“I’m glad I had the opportunity to go over and stop [the war] from expanding,” Toone told FOX 13 News months ago. “Hitler wasn’t on the right track. We took care of that.”

He was one of 72 veterans on the Utah Honor Flight in August and the only WWII vet on the flight.

FOX 13’s Bob Evans asked Toone if he saw combat during his service.

“I did. Oh, we were gone. We went into Germany into southern France, up into Switzerland, arrived on the first weekend of January,” he remembered. “And the Battle of the Bulge which just occurred…was underway at the time.”

Toone’s daughter Marianne Dayton accompanied her father on the trip of a lifetime.

“He loved, loved the freedoms and loved America,” she remembered of her father. “He was one that he stood even when he didn’t feel well to, you know, to salute the flag, and always took pride and loved our freedoms and encouraged all of us. We as kids, and our grandkids. He was a true, true American true patriot.”

Dayton believes the Honor Flight experience was one of the pinnacles of her father’s life.

“He said it was one of the best things and everybody was so kind,” she said. “Because everybody treated him like royalty.”

While visiting Arlington National Cemetery, Major General Trevor Bredenkamp took a moment to express his gratitude for Toone’s service,

“This couldn’t be nicer. I wish the world could see this the way we’ve seen it today,” Toone said during the Honor Flight trip.

As family mourns the loss of their beloved father, grandfather and friend, Toone’s legacy of service and love for his country will live on for generations.

Toone was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Marjean. They leave behind four children, 31 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

