Woman killed in crash on freeway after car rear ends ambulance

By KCAL News Staff

California (KCAL) — A woman was killed in a grisly crash on the 710 Freeway early Sunday morning, when a suspect DUI driver crashed into the back of an ambulance in Long Beach.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Christian Castillas, was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter for allegedly driving while intoxicated, Long Beach Police Department investigators said. He was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the crash.

His passenger, an unidentified woman, was killed during the crash, which happened at around 2:10 a.m. on northbound lanes of I-710 near Seventh Street, when he crashed into the rear of a Long Beach Fire Department BLS ambulance and slammed into the center median.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one inside of the ambulance was injured, authorities said.

Castillas is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-7355.

