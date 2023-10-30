‘They managed to stab me ten times in total’: Stabbing victim recovering from attack

By Mika Miyashima

HONOLULU (KITV) — A 21-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he said he was stabbed ten times in Waikiki Friday night.

Jared Simms, an active duty marine who lives on O’ahu, said he was walking by himself in the Honolulu Zoo parking lot just before 10 p.m. when he was approached by four men who he’d never seen before. He said they demanded he give them whatever he had, before attacking him. “Once I looked at his face I realized he was younger than me,” he explained. “I was tackled by another assailant that I didn’t see. I was on the ground being pinned down and there were two assailants stabbing me, multiple times in the chest, multiple times in the back, and once in the back of my head. They punctured my right lung, so I came into the E.R. with a collapsed lung.” Simms said all he had on him was his cellphone, which the suspects made off with. Simms was able to flag down a friend who gave him a ride to the hospital. Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation into the incident. So far, no arrests have been made.

