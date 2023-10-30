Richianna Deguzman makes first appearance in the community, family calls this a miracle

By Shanila Kabir

HONOLULU (KITV) — The Maili teenager shot in the head, Richianna Deguzman was back out in the community for the first time Sunday morning. She attended church with her family at United Church of Christ in Honolulu.

Richianna survived the June shooting, was on life support and underwent brain surgery. Her family believes Richianna’s story is a modern-day miracle.

“It’s a blessing to take her to church. She was so happy and smiling to get out of her bed and enjoy the beautiful scenery out here,:” said Shaceton Scanlan, Richianna Deguzman’s boyfriend.

Scanlan is grateful she can recognize him and that they are able to communicate with one another.

Family said she is using a communications app to talk and she is now fully responsive.

“She always lights up when I visit her at the hospital. I know she knows I’m here fighting for her,” said Scanlan.

Her mother, Susan Mahiai is now just waiting for her daughter to start walking and talking again so they can bring her home.

Back in June, Susan said doctors did not think Richianna was going to make it. However, they said it has been a long and successful road to recovery.

“My daughter was able to take her own sacraments. She grabbed the bread by herself, she drank the water by herself. It’s a blessing that she knew exactly where she was at,” said Mahiai.

She adds the Honolulu Police Department still does not have any leads on the suspects responsible for her daughter’s shooting, but the case is not her top priority right now.

Instead, her mother wants to take Richianna out into the community as soon as possible and continue to campaign against gun violence.

