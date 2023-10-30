Pumpkins with Maine victims’ names part of growing memorial outside Lewiston bowling alley

By Shaun Ganley

LEWISTON, Maine (WCVB) — Maine residents have been visiting a growing memorial outside Just-in-Time Recreation, one of Wednesday night’s mass shooting scenes.

Eighteen people were killed in two mass shootings in Lewiston.

According to Maine State Police officials, seven people died Wednesday night at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley. Eight people died at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three others died after being taken to hospitals.

At Just-in-Time Recreation on Mollison Way, pumpkins etched with the names of the victims of the shooting were placed outside the bowling alley, with visitors placing signs and flowers in support of those lost.

“When I was a little kid in high school, Columbine happened,” Colt Busch, a resident of Lewiston, said. “You don’t think it’s going to happen in your own town, in a little town in Maine. And it happened.”

“It hits me hard that these people are innocent,” Busch said. “They’re going out to have fun for a night and they don’t come back and see their family. It’s just really, really sad.”

“When people pass away like this, even if you don’t know them, you feel like you lost a family member,” Busch said.

