Man’s ALS diagnosis led to a special show of support

LOVELAND, Ohio (WLWT) — The power of one man’s positivity is changing the outlook of his ALS diagnosis.

In one Loveland neighborhood, there is a common theme that transports you to a different part of the country and strikes at the heart of the community.

On Aug. 9, 2022, right before his 52nd birthday, Steve Rumberg was diagnosed with ALS. Instead of getting angry at the world he kept being his positive self.

“What he appreciates is the thoughtfulness,” Orly Rumberg said.

The incurable disease steals so much from families, especially time.

“Things have progressed a bit more rapidly than we expected,” Orly Rumberg said. “The hardest part is there’s no hope. There really is no effective treatment for ALS and nothing really on the horizon.”

That horizon, although unknown, is not bleak for the Rumbergs. Steve, his wife Orly and their two kids chose a different path a bucket list of America’s pastime.

“He had a goal of taking our son, who has significant special needs, to all the major league stadiums,” Orly Rumberg said.

With 21 down and nine to go, the disease made travel for Steve impossible.

Instead of giving up, the community stepped up to the plate to help.

One of the Rumberg’s close friends, Marsha Mergy, drew up a game plan and put the word out for ‘Operation Stadium Skeleton.’

“I was trying to think out of the box how I could bring together Steve’s love of baseball, his obsession with Halloween, but also trying to think of a way to get him out of the house,” Mergy said.

Neighbors and friends of the Rumberg’s decorated their front yard with elaborate skeleton displays that create different MLB playparks. The idea allows Steve to take pictures and explore all the parks, included those he was unable to visit.

‘Operation Stadium Skeleton’ was a homerun for Steve.

“We first went to Marsha’s house, when he saw a Target Field, he looked at me and said, ‘Do I get to keep the skeletons,'” Orly Rumberg said And I said, ‘No, you are not ending up with 30 new skeletons.'”

The Rumberg’s have a lot of gratitude and to show that they created ‘Pals for pALS’ which is a non-profit for people with ALS. The goal is to help families affected by ALS with non-medical needs. The group plans to help those with ALS with different projects, provide assistance with tasks and chores that need to be done.

ALS is unforgiving but it cannot take away Steve’s infectious attitude that’s forever changed the heart of his community.

If you take anything away from his story Steve wants, you to know:

“Stay positive and live life,” Steve Rumberg said.

