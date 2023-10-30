6 firefighters injured after building collapses in North Carolina

By Maddie Herbert

BURLINGTON, North Carolina (WXII) — The Burlington Fire Department, the Whitsett Fire Department and Guilford County EMS said 6 firefighters are injured after a building collapsed in Burlington.

The Burlington Fire Department said emergency officials responded to the 500 block of Brycewood Drive around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, for reports of a medical incident.

Officials said the patient was having a medical emergency on the roof of an outbuilding that was under construction.

They said firefighters from three different departments were helping the patient when the building collapsed.

The fire department said several firefighters and the patient fell to the ground.

Officials said responders continued to give the patient care, while the six firefighters were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire department said no other information about the firefighters or the patient’s condition are available.

