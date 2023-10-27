Volunteers requested in search for Iowa man who disappeared 7 years ago

By Web Staff

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — Twenty-three-year-old Jesse Leopold left his job in Jewell on Oct. 13, 2016. He has not been seen since.

Seven years later, an additional search has been scheduled, and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for volunteers to help.

Three days after Leopold disappeared, his truck was found at Ledges State Park, about 30 miles from his job. The search will be in that area.

“Over the years, this case has gone in several different directions. Many residences and areas have been searched. Those searches will continue as information comes in. After careful consideration, it seems additional searches of the Ledges Park and area around it need to be considered,” the sheriff’s office said in an event post on Facebook.

The search begins on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. at Ledges State Park, weather permitting.

“Volunteers can meet with Sheriff’s Office Staff in lower ledges at this time to be briefed. Volunteers are asked to wear supportive shoes, adequate clothing for the weather, and be hydrated,” the sheriff’s office said.

