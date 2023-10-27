Texarkana bus driver charged with injury to a child

By JULIE PARR

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — A former school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly putting a middle school student in a headlock while forcibly removing him from the bus.

School administrators say Adam Welcher had been a substitute bus driver for the district. He has been charged with injury to a child.

The incident reportedly happened on Sept. 25 in front of the middle school on college drive. Authorities say Welcher placed a seventh-grade boy in a “full nelson” by placing his arms under the boy’s armpits and his hands across the back of his neck.

Court documents show the student’s mother reported that her son missed school to see a doctor and was traumatized by the experience.

TISD administration issued this statement in response to the school bus incident: “When the district was made aware of the incident, we took immediate action, investigated, and terminated the employee. Safety and security is our number one priority, and we do not tolerate any staff member bringing harm or injury to a student.”

District officials said they’re cooperating with the authorities on the investigation.

Welcher was booked into the Bowie County Jail on Oct. 10. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond two days later.

If convicted, Welcher faces six months to two years in a Texas state jail.

