Months after van crashed into 5 kids, El Dorado County approves crosswalk project

POLLOCK PINES, California (KCRA) — Almost five months after a van slammed into a group of kids in El Dorado County, officials approved a construction project to improve the area where that crash happened.

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ meeting agenda shows that a measure to improve several parts of the Pony Express Trail, including where the crash happened by Oak Street, was unanimously approved. Roughly $4 million will go toward the pedestrian and bicycle areas of that road.

Pony Express Trail is a busy road in Pollock Pines, depending on the time of day.

Documents from the county show that one of the ways officials seek to make the crosswalk safer includes rapid flashing beacons, improving crosswalks, bike lanes, and even relocating a crosswalk.

Currently, there are no stoplights or stop signs at the crosswalk where the crash happened.

“Albeit after the horrible accident here involving children last summer, we are pleased to be moving forward with this important improvement that has been planned for five years and hope that it will contribute to the future safety of the residents and visitors in this area,” a spokesperson for the county told KCRA 3.

The crash happened on May 31. It led to four children being airlifted to hospitals and another transported by ground after they were hit by a van, the California Highway Patrol said in May.

The five children, all under the age of 6, were students at Pine Top Montessori.

Alcohol, drugs and excessive speed were not suspected to be a factor in the crash at this time.

A few days after the crash happened, residents shared concerns at a town hall hosted by CHP.

According to El Dorado County, a plan to improve that crosswalk was in place as early as 2019 but was met with some delays due in part to the 2021 Caldor Fire.

