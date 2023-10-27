Skip to Content
Driver under the influence crashes into Atlanta CVS, police say

<i></i><br/>A black sedan swerved off of I-75 N and slammed into the side of a CVS on October 27
    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A black sedan swerved off of I-75 N and slammed into the side of a CVS early Friday morning, according to Atlanta police.

A man and a woman were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said. The male driver, who was reportedly under the influence when he hit the pharmacy off Northside Parkway NW, will be taken to a police station after treatment.

