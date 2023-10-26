O’ahu community members raise awareness against animal cruelty

By Mika Miyashima

HONOLULU (KITV) — Taking a stand to help those without a voice.

Community members on Wednesday held a rally to raise awareness against animal cruelty.

It was held outside the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Ewa campus, along Fort Weaver Road.

This group rallies every month to take a stand against cruelty to animals.

The group says it plans to take its voices to the State Capitol to advocate for stiffer laws.

One of the most recent animal cruelty cases involved an English bulldog named Ziggy.

His owners say he was shot with a BB gun in September almost a dozen times at his home in Ewa Beach.

Honolulu Police classified the case as first-degree animal cruelty and the investigation is still ongoing.

