Henderson police investigating after social media videos depict ‘heinous animal abuse’

By Web Staff

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Henderson Police Department on Tuesday advised the community that it is investigating videos being shared on social media that appear to show “heinous animal abuse.”

Henderson police shared the update in a post on social media, saying it was “aware of the disturbing videos circulating on social media depicting heinous animal abuse.”

Police advised in the post that the department had received “numerous tips and messages regarding the videos.”

FOX5 received a tip through social media on Monday. FOX5 isn’t listing the name of the person on an X account, but the account said they lived in Henderson.

It is unknown if the person named on the account had anything to do with the torture of the cats or if they simply found the videos and then posted them on their account. It is also unknown where the cats came from or if they were tortured locally.

FOX5 saw several different accounts with the person’s name on X and Instagram. Several graphic videos were clearly accessible to the public and the accounts referred to Satan several times. One account had “Life and Death—in the name of Satan” under the name.

The department said it would share an update on its social media platforms once the investigation has concluded.

