Early Voting Enthusiasm Soars in Houston

October 25, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — On Monday (October 23rd), thousands flocked to 68 Early Vote Polls across Harris County, marking the first day of Early Voting, fueled by the determination to elect the first new mayor and controller in eight years. They were eager to cast their votes in favor of five at-large and 11 distinct district city council races, along with some Houston ISD School Board races, propositions, bonds, and 14 state constitutional amendments.

During the 12-hour window from 7 am to 7 pm, 12,740 individuals exercised their voting rights across Harris County, and an additional 3,2989 mail-in ballots were recorded. This impressive turnout totaled 16,029 participants on this first day of Early Voting compared to the corresponding day four years ago on October 21st, when there were 7,973 voters at the polls and 5,407 mail-in votes recorded. It’s important to note that during the previous election, an incumbent mayor was in the running.

With a bustling race featuring 18 candidates vying for the position of Houston Mayor due to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s term limit, the West Gray Multi-Service Center, located near downtown and the Montrose area, proved to be the busiest Early Voting poll. It witnessed the arrival of 874 eager voters, surpassing the 763 voters from 2019.

Edward Pollard, the City Council Member representing District J, was actively engaged in mobilizing people to the polls, leveraging his longstanding commitment to his district and its residents. Campaigners were on hand at Bayland Park, a perennially busy poll located at 6400 Bissonet near Hillcroft, which welcomed 449 voters and ranked as the second busiest polling location. Pollard and At Large Pos. 4 City Council Member Dr. Letitia Plummer spent the entire day at Bayland Park, personally connecting with voters.

Clear Lake Library, with 443 voters, and Kingwood Community Center, with 442 voters, secured the third and fourth spots among the busiest Early Voting polls. The lure of the sun and the appeal of voting in the first open District E City Council race in a decade, following Dave Martin’s Special Election win after Mike Sullivan’s departure to become Harris County Tax Collector, attracted voters to these locations.

The District E race features Martina Lemond Dixon, who made history by becoming the first minority woman to serve as a Humble ISD Trustee and then ascended to the role of Humble ISD Board President. If she emerges victorious, Lemond Dixon, known for her resounding 82.6 percent win in her last Humble ISD Board race and her role as a CEO of a construction firm, former teacher, wife, and mother of three, would become the first black woman District E Houston Council Member.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center rounded out the top five busiest Early Vote Polls on Monday, accommodating 378 voters eager to cast their ballots. Nottingham Park, located west of Kirkwood, secured the sixth spot, with a notable showdown in District G between City Council Member Mary Nann Huffman and Tony Buzzbee, who had previously pushed Mayor Turner to a runoff four years ago. Huffman, a pro-police prosecutor, wife, and mother of two sons, assumed office last year when Greg Travis stepped down to run for Texas State Representative.

The Houston Community College Southwest Campus, located near Loop 610 and US 59, also saw a surge in voters on Monday, with 355 individuals participating, compared to only 60 four years ago. This increase was attributed to Pollard’s campaign efforts and the Bellaire City elections taking place nearby.

Early Voting will continue through Friday, November 3, concluding at 5 pm. The enthusiastic turnout on the first day of Early Voting is a promising sign of civic engagement and the determination of Harris County residents to make their voices heard in the upcoming elections.

