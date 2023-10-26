City warns residents about fake watershed management employees

By Tori Cooper

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A brand new video shows a group of young men posing as Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) employees and demanding money in a quiet northeast Atlanta neighborhood.

The resident who shared the video with Atlanta News First did not want to be identified but told Atlanta News FIrst that they contacted the police right after they realized the three young men were impostors.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Atlanta Police Department and they responded by saying the following;

“Officers responded to a Suspicious Person call around 7:12 p.m., regarding a report of suspects posing as City Water employees. Officers canvassed the area for the suspects, but they were not located. The call was cleared without a report.”

Atlanta News First also reached out to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management for a statement and they said they would never send employees or representatives to a home or business to collect a past-due bill.

DWM released the following statement to Atlanta News First to let residents know what to look for and what to do in case someone claiming to be a watershed management employee contacts you.

“The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) will never send employees or representatives to a home or business to collect a past-due bill. All DWM employees carry City-issued ID badges. Additionally, field employees wear uniforms, drive department vehicles that prominently display the DWM and/or City logos, and are instructed not to engage customers as it relates to discussing and/or negotiating any type of settlement for any past-due bill.

To help guard against potential scams and impostors, residents should ask to see a city-issued ID badge and never allow anyone to enter their home claiming to collect a past-due bill. Residents should call 9-1-1 immediately if they find themselves in a similar situation, feel threatened in any way, or see something suspicious.

Regarding notifying customers about delinquent accounts, DWM employee(s) will leave a pending disconnection door hanger at the property. A dedicated phone number to our customer service call center is provided on the door hanger, and a representative will assist customers in bringing their accounts current to avoid disconnection. If customers want to speak to someone in person, they can visit our walk-in service at 72 Marietta Street, NW or 55 Trinity Avenue.”

