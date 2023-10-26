City Council Candidate Nwabara Unveils Comprehensive Solutions to Address Houston’s Water Infrastructure Challenges

By Lisa Valadez

October 25, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Obes Nwabara, a dedicated candidate running for Houston City Council At-Large Position 2, addressed the pressing issue of Houston’s water infrastructure during a press conference held today. With a focus on enhancing sustainability, efficiency, and affordability in the city’s water system, Candidate Nwabara presented a clear vision to tackle these challenges.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Candidate Nwabara outlined a three-pronged approach to address Houston’s water infrastructure issues:

Investing in Modernization: Candidate Nwabara stressed the need for upgrading and modernizing the aging water infrastructure in Houston. He proposed a significant investment in infrastructure improvement projects to ensure the reliability and safety of the city’s water supply. He also expressed support for Proposition B, which could lead to a more equitable allocation of federal dollars for infrastructure upgrades.

Addressing Rising Water Bills: Acknowledging concerns about high water bills, Candidate Nwabara pledged to enhance transparency in Public Works operations, provide better training for field operators, and investigate the causes of inexplicably high bills. By identifying the root of the issue, solutions can be implemented to prevent its recurrence.

Preventing Busted Water Mains: Candidate Nwabara proposed a proactive maintenance plan to prevent busted water mains. This plan involves regular inspections, swift repairs, and advanced technologies to identify vulnerabilities in the water distribution system. Additional resources for Houston Public Works will be sought to facilitate these improvements.

Keith Hardy, campaign spokesperson, stated, “Obes Nwabara is committed to securing a brighter future for Houston by addressing the pressing water infrastructure issues that affect every resident. The candidate’s vision is not only about fixing the problems we face today but also ensuring a sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective water system that will serve Houstonians for years to come.”

The press conference provided an opportunity for Candidate Nwabara to interact with the community, address inquiries, and garner support for these vital proposals. With comprehensive knowledge and experience in addressing the city’s infrastructure challenges, Candidate Nwabara’s plans aim to lead Houston towards a resilient and prosperous future.

As the election approaches, Candidate Nwabara encourages Houston residents to participate, offer feedback, and join the endeavor to resolve the city’s water infrastructure issues. Together, a better Houston can be built.

For additional information about Obes Nwabara’s campaign and the proposed solutions for Houston’s water infrastructure challenges, please visit ObesForTwo.com.

