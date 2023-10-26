A New Era of Multicultural Media Excellence: Channing Johnson and Tara DeVeaux at the Helm of Burrell Communications Group

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 25, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine is thrilled to spotlight the evolution of one of the world’s leading multicultural advertising agencies, Burrell Communications Group, and its promising journey under new ownership.

For nearly two decades, the dynamic leadership of Co-CEOs McGhee Osse and Fay Ferguson has propelled Burrell to stellar heights in the realm of multicultural media. In a recent announcement, this era of leadership gracefully transitions, handing the baton to a fresh, yet equally passionate and experienced team.

The acquisition by FVLCRUM Funds and Channing Johnson marks a new chapter. FVLCRUM, a minority-owned private equity firm, is celebrated for its prowess in nurturing growth investments. Channing Johnson, a seasoned corporate attorney from Los Angeles, boasts vast experience in the fields of media and entertainment. As Chairman, Johnson will infuse his vast knowledge and strategic approach into the organization.

Taking the reins as CEO is Tara DeVeaux, a luminary in advertising and media. With her roots established in industry giants like Y&R, SpikeDDB, and BBDO, DeVeaux promises an invigorating leadership style. Her past accolades and diverse expertise ensure that Burrell will continue to tread the path of innovation and inclusivity.

Osse and Ferguson’s emphasis on the retention of Burrell’s Minority Business Enterprise designation is a testament to the organization’s unwavering commitment to diversity. Their endorsement of DeVeaux showcases their confidence in her zeal and dedication to uphold the company’s core values.

DeVeaux articulates her vision, emphasizing the blurring lines between general market and multicultural advertising. She underscores Burrell’s innate strength in comprehending these consumers’ nuances, promising to harness data-driven insights to steer the company’s creativity on all platforms.

Echoing this sentiment, Johnson extols the need for authenticity in speaking to our increasingly diverse world. He envisions Burrell as the magnet for brands eager to tap into this goldmine of opportunity and as the ultimate incubator for emerging talent.

FVLCRUM’s commitment to this venture is voiced by their partner, Chijioke Asomugha. Recognizing Burrell’s legacy of weaving diverse tales for iconic brands, FVLCRUM is eager to augment this legacy.

As we move forward, Burrell Communications Group, with its rich legacy dating back to its inception in 1971, is poised to redefine multicultural media excellence under its new leadership. Meanwhile, FVLCRUM, with its innovative approach to sustainable social change, is sure to bolster Burrell’s journey. The fusion of these powerhouses promises a brighter, more inclusive future for multicultural media, and Houston Style Magazine remains eager to chronicle this journey.

